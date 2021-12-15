U.K. advertising regulator bans some crypto ads for not highlighting risks
Dec. 15, 2021 12:33 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The U.K. Advertising Standards Authority bans seven cryptocurrency ads for "irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers' experience and for failing to illustrate the risk of the investment," the agency writes in some of its rulings.
- For example, as seen on July 26, crypto trading platform CoinBurp's twitter page included a bio section which stated "register in minutes, deposit instantly, then make super-easy and secure crypto trades."
- Additionally, a paid-for Facebook advertisement for crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), seen on July 27, included text which stated "£5 in #Bitcoin in 2010 would be worth over £100,000 in January 2021. Don't miss out on the next decade - get started on Coinbase today." This implies that there would be a similar guaranteed increase in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) over the next decade, and did not make clear that past performance is no guarantee for the future, the ASA says.
- eToro, another crypto trading platform, had an ad seen on Aug. 27 on the Yahoo Finance Website, which stated "Invest in the world's top crypto's with one click" and "Discover eToro's unique BitcoinWorldwide offering, a ready-made portfolio, holding the world's leading cryptoassets."
- Papa John's promotion via Twitter on May 24 stated "We've partnered with @lunoGlobal to offer FREE Bitcoin worth £10 for every pizza bought via our £15 off when you spend £30" and "TURN PIZZA INTO £10 WORTH OF BITCOIN."
