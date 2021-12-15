H&M, Zara sales return to pre-pandemic levels or higher
Dec. 15, 2021 12:34 PM ETIndustria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXF), IDEXY, HNNMY, HMRZFBy: SA News Team
- H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY -2.8%) and Zara owner Indetix (OTCPK:IDEXY -5.0%), the two largest fashion retailers in the world, are both meeting or exceeding pre-pandemic sales levels despite supply chain challenges.
- Spain's Indetix reported sales 10% higher than pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the quarter ended in October. The company says strong demand has kept a similar mark through December 10. Meanwhile, Swedish Hennes & Mauritz, said its sales match pre-pandemic sales.
- Investors still appear to be concerned about the Omicron variant, accounting for a slight drop in share prices for both stores. "The main short term risk we see for Inditex is further restrictions on stores and travel flows due to the Omicron variant, especially in southern Europe," commented RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain.
- Around 115 H&M stores were closed at the end of November. All of Inditex's stores are open, but roughly 15% of the company's sales are in cities heavily dependent on tourism.
- H&M warned of supply chain issues in its Q3 earnings call.