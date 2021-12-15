SEC proposes changes to money market fund rules to address liquidity concerns
Dec. 15, 2021 1:00 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission votes to propose amendments to some money market fund rules under the Investment Act of 1940 to address concerns about prime and tax-exempt money market funds highlighted by large cash outflows at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, for example.
- The proposed changes would increase liquidity requirements for money market funds to provide a more substantial liquidity buffer in the event of rapid redemptions.
- "Together, these amendments are designed to reduce the likelihood of runs on money market funds during periods of stress," said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. "They also would equip funds to better meet large redemptions, addressing concerns about redemption costs and liquidity."
- The proposed amendments would also remove provisions in the current rule permitting a money market fund to impose liquidity fees or to suspend redemptions through a gate when a fund's liquidity drops below a certain threshold.
- Earlier, the SEC also proposes changes to Rule 10b5-1.