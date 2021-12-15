Will FedEx's record holiday deliveries enhance Q2 Earnings growth?
Dec. 15, 2021 1:25 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.29 (-11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.42B (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- FedEx estimates it will deliver 100M more packages this year than it did from Black Friday to Christmas in pre-pandemic 2019, and 10% more than during the record 2020 season during COVID.
- Quick look at the company's growth and underlying metrics compared to sector median:
- Rising costs and labor shortages are likely to hurt margins despite rising sales.
- Reaffirming its Buy rating last week, Citi said it sees a positive risk/reward preposition and indicated that "Clearly investor sentiment has improved during F2Q22 on the back of more constructive commentary from the company regarding labor availability. With that in mind, we think FQ2 results are likely to exceed consensus expectations and be flat to up sequentially from FQ1."
- With a Bullish rating, SA Contributor Brian Gilmartin, CFA recently wrote that FedEx Earnings Preview is still bullish but it is a mid-2022 recovery.
- Out of all the Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 17 are Very Bullish, 4 are Bullish and 9 are Neutral; SA Author Rating is Bullish.