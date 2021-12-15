American Express consumer card charge-off rate ticks down in November
Dec. 15, 2021 1:26 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American Express (AXP -2.2%) U.S. consumer card member net charge-off rate drops to 0.5% in November vs. 0.6% in October, and is well below the 1.9% rate in November 2020.
- U.S. consumer card delinquency rate of 0.7% is unchanged from October and September; compares with 1.0% a year ago.
- Consumers have increased their spending, with total loans increasing to $57.1B in November from $54.8B in October and $52.6B in September.
- U.S. small business card net charge-off rate of 0.5% is unchanged from October; delinquency rate of 0.5% is unchanged from October and September.
- U.S. small business card loans rises to $16.2B from $15.6B in October and $14.8B in September.
- Earlier this month, American Express (NYSE:AXP) launched Kabbage Funding credit lines for small businesses.