Iron Mountain gains amid CNBC commentator mention
Dec. 15, 2021 1:34 PM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)XPO, PLD, CVSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) rose 1.2% at least partly helped by a positive mention on CNBC.
- Iron Mountain was a "final trade" from commentator on CNBC's "Halftime Show." The commentator cited IRM's 5.1% dividend yield.
- "It doesn't matter what the Fed says, it doesn't matter what interest rates do," Jenny Harrington said on the show. "Their digital warehouse business is doing really well and they are going to continue to make money."
- Other picks on the show includes CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO).
- Last week, Iron Mountain to acquire ITRenew for $725M in cash.