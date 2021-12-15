Stock Yards Bancorp files for potential capital raise
Dec. 15, 2021 1:41 PM ETStock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- After the close on Tuesday, Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT +0.2%) filed a mixed automatic shelf registration, leaving the door open to issue a variety of securities including debt, shares of common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants, and units.
- The prospectus doesn't specify the amount of proceeds it would seek to raise. Use of proceeds would be for general corporate purposes.
- In August, Stock Yards (NASDAQ:SYBT) agreed to acquire Commonwealth Bancshares for a combination of stock and cash; as of July 30, the total transaction value was ~$153M.