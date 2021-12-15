Southern Company downgraded at Scotia on nuclear delays
Dec. 15, 2021 2:22 PM ETSOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- With Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares back near all-time highs, and construction delays at the Vogtle nuclear plant likely to extend beyond Management's guidance, Scotia downgrades the shares to hold.
- The Vogtle independent monitoring group has testified that units 3 & 4 are likely to come online by 2023 and 2024, while management has guided to Q3 2022 and Q3 2023, respectively.
- On the back of the downgrade, the analyst lowers the share price target from $72 to $71.
- Given the very slight share price change, recent outperformance, and risk of higher interest rates impacting this rate-sensitive sector, it feels like a valuation driven downgrade, something we saw from the GS chemicals team earlier today.