Apple closes three North American stores on uptick in COVID-19 cases
Dec. 15, 2021 2:28 PM ET
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has closed three stores in North America on an uptick in COVID-19 cases and exposures amongst its employees, Bloomberg reports.
- The Apple (AAPL) Store closures are happening at Brickell City Centre in Miami, Annapolis in Maryland, and its Rideau Street store in Ottawa.
- The news comes just one day after it was reported Apple (AAPL) would reinstate its mask mandate for all U.S. stores, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. In addition to reinstating the mandate, Apple (AAPL) will start to limit occupancy at "several locations" across the country.
- Apple (AAPL) shares were up slightly more than 1% to $176.20 in mid-Wednesday trading.
- Earlier this month, an Apple (AAPL) store in Southlake, Texas closed for a few days following a COVID-19 outbreak amongst employees. As of December 9, 22 employees had reported they were COVID-19 positive. Four positive cases were reported after November 26, NBC News reported, citing internal emails.
