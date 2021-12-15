Fed should be 'preemptive' with rate hikes - former Fed governor
Dec. 15, 2021 2:58 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Former Federal Reserve governor Frederic Mishkin suggested Wednesday that the central bank remains "behind the curve" even with its recent hawkish turn, saying policymakers should "be preemptive" with interest rate hikes.
- "I think its actually a mistake to not be preemptive, at this particular stage, to say 'we're not going to actually raise rates until we see the whites of their eyes,'" the economist told CNBC.
- Mishkin, who served on the Fed's board of governors from 2006 to 2008, argued that the Fed continued to wait for the economy to reach full employment before beginning a rate-hiking cycle, a mistake in his opinion because "I think there is good reason to think we are already at full employment."
- Mishkin's remarks followed updated guidance from the Fed, released after its regularly scheduled policy meeting. The central bank left interest rates near zero but doubled the pace at which it will taper its asset-purchasing program -- a move meant to remove stimulus put in place during the pandemic.
- At the same time, the Fed dramatically stepped up its plans for potential rate hikes, signaling that three increases could be on tap for 2022.
- Responding directly to the more hawkish turn by the Fed, Mishkin acknowledged that "communication has improved" with the central bank indicating that it will have to raise rates next year.
- However, he remained critical of overall Fed policy. While he doesn't foresee a "disaster," Mishkin believes the central bank has remained dovish for too long and will need to move aggressively to catch up with mounting inflation.
- "I do worry very much about what the Fed is doing. ... I think eventually they are going to have to raise rates more than they otherwise would to contain this inflation," he said.
