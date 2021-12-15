IQiyi raising subscription prices
Dec. 15, 2021 3:16 PM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- China's iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) says it's raising charges for some of its subscriptions starting tomorrow.
- The video site will increase monthly charges for some golden VIP members by 20%, to 30 yuan (about $4.71) from 25 yuan (about $3.93), Bloomberg notes.
- Quarterly subscriptions will likewise increase to 78 yuan from 68 yuan, while those paying annually won't see changes.
- IQiyi is down 4.7% in Nasdaq trading and moving in typical sympathy with Chinese techs which are lower as a group today amid more de-listing speculation.