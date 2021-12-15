Aerovate climbs over 20% after announcing trial initiation
Dec. 15, 2021 3:41 PM ETAerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE +21.1%) has added more than a fifth in value on below-average volume after the biotech marked a key milestone in its post-IPO operations with the start of a clinical trial for its only product candidate, AV-101.
- The Phase 2b/Phase 3 IMPAHCT trial is designed to evaluate AV-101 (dry powder inhaled imatinib) in adults with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), Boston, Massachusetts-based company said in a pre-market press release Wednesday.
- “….If AV-101 can deliver improvements for patients with fewer of the systemic adverse events associated with oral imatinib in PAH, it could represent a real advancement for patients,” Dr. Nicholas Hill, Chair of the IMPAHCT clinical advisory board, remarked. Topline data from the Phase 2b stage of the study is expected in mid-2023.
- Meanwhile, on Wall Street, all four analysts covering Aerovate (NASDAQ:AVTE) have issued Very Bullish recommendations on its stock.