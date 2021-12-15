Lennar EPS beats by $0.21, misses on revenue
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.36 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $3.91 misses by $0.23.
- Revenue of $8.43B (+23.4% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Deliveries increased 11% to 17,819 homes
- New orders increased 2% to 15,539 homes; new orders dollar value increased 16% to $7.3 billion
- Backlog increased 26% to 23,771 homes; backlog dollar value increased 45% to $11.4 billion
- Homebuilding operating earnings of $1.8 billion, compared to operating earnings of $1.1 billion
- Gross margin on home sales improved 300 basis points to 28.0%.
- 2022 Guidance: Deliveries About 67,000; Average Sales Price About $460,000; Gross Margin % on Home Sales 27.0% - 27.5%; Financial Services Operating Earnings $440 million - $450 million.