Canoo raises production guidance and U.S. facilities targets
Dec. 15, 2021
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) trades 2.4% higher after hours on announcing it plans to accelerate and now shift production of its breakthrough EVs from Europe to U.S., commence manufacturing at its advanced industrialization facility planned for Northwest Arkansas and remains on target to bring online its Mega Micro factory in Pryor, Oklahoma in late 2023.
- "The company has now refined its manufacturing strategy and assembled a team to execute the production roadmap for 2022 – 2025," Investor, Chairman & CEO Tony Aquila commented.
- For 2022, it raised production estimates 3K to 6K units from 500-1K units seen earlier; for FY23, production is seen ranging between 14K to 17K units from 15K units forecasted earlier.
- The company has achieved another major milestone of having sourced 96% percent of its parts from U.S. and Allied Nations.
- It has also ceased contract manufacturing discussions with VDL Nedcar which will enable better utilization of incentives from Oklahoma and Arkansas; VDL Nedcar will return Canoo's prepayment of $30.4M.
- To underline the new relationship of expanding Canoo into Europe with less risk and take advantage of advanced manufacturing technologies, VDL Groep will also purchase $8.4M of Canoo stock.
