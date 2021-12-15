Dave & Buster's Entertainment names new finance chief
Dec. 15, 2021 4:52 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) appoints industry veteran Michael Quartieri as the company's new chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- Previously, Quartieri served as CFO and Corporate Secretary at LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and prior to that at Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in similar roles.
- Kevin Sheehan, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, says "Our momentum is building. Michael’s financial expertise, strong track record for growth and engaging style will no doubt help to fuel our momentum, and we are excited to welcome him to our team."
