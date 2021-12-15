Western Midstream Partners repurchases 2.5M common units from Occidental
Dec. 15, 2021
- Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) has repurchased 2.5M WES common units from Occidental (NYSE:OXY) for $50.2M.
- The transaction took place under WES's previously announced $250M common unit repurchase program.
- Additionally, the midstream service provider announced changes to the Board of its general partner, Western Midstream Holdings, and and to its management team.
- In connection with his retirement from Occidental Petroleum, Glenn Vangolen will step down as Chairman of the Board, effective December 17, 2021.
- He will be succeeded by Peter Bennett, a current WES Director and also President, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management, Commercial Development, at Occidental.
- Additionally, Frederick Forthuber, currently President of Oxy Energy Services, a subsidiary of Occidental, will join the Board, effective December 17, 2021.
