CIRCOR's CFO steps down, interim named; Q4, FY21 guidance reaffirmed
Dec. 15, 2021 5:02 PM ETCIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CIRCOR (NYSE:CIR) announced that Abhishek Khandelwal, SVP and CFO, plans to step down, effective Dec.31 for pursuing an external opportunity.
- AJ Sharma, currently SVP, Business Development, will serve as the interim CFO.
- The company has initiated a search process to identify a permanent CFO.
- CIRCOR reaffirmed its Q4 and FY21 financial outlook; it expects Q4 organic revenue to increase by 1 to 3%, adj. EPS of $0.60 to $0.65, and free cash flow conversion of 85 to 105% ($10 to $15M).
- Consensus estimates show revenue of $208.69M (+0.16%) in Q4 and $0.62 in EPS; FY revenue is estimated at $770.93M (-0.3%) and EPS at $1.72.
- For FY21, it sees organic revenue to decrease by (2) to 0%, adj. EPS of $1.69 to $1.74, and free cash flow conversion of 15 to 25% ($4 to $9M).