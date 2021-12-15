Maxar reserves spring launch for WorldView Legion
Dec. 15, 2021 6:25 PM ETMaxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)SPACEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has set a spring date for the first launch of its WorldView Legion satellites.
- The company has reserved with SpaceX (SPACE) a window of May 15-June 13 to launch the first two WorldView Legion satellites of a planned six.
- The new satellites will fly in both polar and mid-inclination orbits, offering 30 cm-class resolution that the company notes historically brings better price levels. And more satellites in mid-inclination will bring more capacity for imagery in high demand, given 95% of the world's population lives between the 50-degree latitude lines.
- “Testing of the first satellites is under way and given the criticality of this mission and a potentially crowded SpaceX manifest this spring, it was important to secure this launch window," says Maxar's senior VP of Space, Chris Johnson.
- After hours: MAXR +0.9%.