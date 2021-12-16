Focus Financial prices stock offering at $57
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) has priced its offering of 3,084,210 shares of Class A common stock at $57.00/share.
- This amount includes 2.5M shares offered by Focus for its own account and 584,210 shares being offered on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 462,631 shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to redeem units in Focus LLC from certain unitholders and for general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is December 20, 2021.
- Shares down 2.1% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $61.01.
