APi Group boosts FY21 revenue guidance; acquisition of Chubb fire and security on track
Dec. 16, 2021 3:17 AM ETAPi Group Corporation (APG)By: SA News Team
- APi Group (NYSE:APG) now sees 2021 net revenue of at least $3.8 billion (prior outlook was $3.65-3.75B) vs. the consensus of $3.78 billion. The company also reaffirmed its FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $405 million.
- The company says that the acquisition of Chubb fire and security business is on track to close in early January.
- "Our expectation of the revenue momentum in the third quarter continuing into the fourth quarter has materialized and is positioning us well for continued growth in 2022. Demand in the fourth quarter is tracking ahead of prior expectations in our core business segments of Safety and Specialty Services".
- The company will provide initial guidance for 2022 in February.