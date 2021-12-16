Flexsteel raises FQ2 2022 revenue guidance, expects operating loss due to supply chain issues
Dec. 16, 2021 3:28 AM ETFlexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) provides updates on its financial guidance for fiscal 2022 second quarter.
- The Company has raised its sales estimates sales for FQ2 to be between $137M to $143M from $130M to $140M guided previously.
- For Q2 2022, the company estimates an adjusted operating loss and has not provided an updated guidance for operating margin due to ongoing volatility in supply chain costs.
- Previously, the Company’s guidance for FQ2 adjusted operating margin was between 4.5 and 5.5 as a percent of net sales.
- “While our growth prospects are promising, we continue to face unprecedented challenges from global supply chain issues... the cost headwinds are substantial, unpredictable, and pressuring our profit margins in the short-term,” said Jerry Dittmer, President and CEO.
- For Fiscal 2022, the Company anticipates operating profit in both FQ3 and FQ4.