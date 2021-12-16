Equinix team up with Nasdaq to scale digital infrastructure
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a multi-year partnership with Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to scale the Equinix NY11 data center in Carteret, New Jersey to support the build out of Nasdaq's cloud infrastructure.
- For more than a decade, Nasdaq has leveraged Platform Equinix to support its extensive customer and vendor ecosystem across the world.
- Currently, Equinix offers Nasdaq a robust, interconnected platform and allows for the direct and secure exchange of data between Nasdaq and its ecosystem partners.
- The agreement will further enable Nasdaq to address current and future infrastructure requirements while accelerating its cloud transformation at a global scale.