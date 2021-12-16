Equinix team up with Nasdaq to scale digital infrastructure

Dec. 16, 2021 5:07 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX), NDAQBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a multi-year partnership with Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to scale the Equinix NY11 data center in Carteret, New Jersey to support the build out of Nasdaq's cloud infrastructure.
  • For more than a decade, Nasdaq has leveraged Platform Equinix to support its extensive customer and vendor ecosystem across the world.
  • Currently, Equinix offers Nasdaq a robust, interconnected platform and allows for the direct and secure exchange of data between Nasdaq and its ecosystem partners.
  • The agreement will further enable Nasdaq to address current and future infrastructure requirements while accelerating its cloud transformation at a global scale.
