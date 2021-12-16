FREYR Battery secures 31 GWh inaugural offtake agreement with global ESS provider

Dec. 16, 2021

  • Per the terms, FREYR (NYSE:FREY) is to deliver at least 31 GWh of battery cells from 2023 to 2028 from its Norwegian manufacturing facilities.
  • The anticipated volumes represent close to half the current estimated production in Gigafactory 1 in Mo i Rana, Norway in the period.
  • The two companies have agreed to jointly develop innovative technology solutions for the fast-growing global ESS market based on battery cells manufactured by FREYR.
  • The company is progressing commercial discussions with additional potential significant offtake customers in the global ESS market, in addition to the EV and marine segments.
  • Shares of FREY +4% premarket.
