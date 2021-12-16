Immutep in pact with Northway Biotech to manufacture IMP761

Dec. 16, 2021 6:33 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) has signed a Manufacturing Service Agreement (MSA) with Northway Biotech to manufacture IMP761 ahead of clinical testing.
  • Under the agreement, Northway has already started developing a GMP-compliant manufacturing process of IMP761 and will manufacture the drug in large scale bioreactors.
  • The work is undertaken at Northway’s Vilnius, Lithuania facility with the potential to expand the agreement to include further process scale up and cover commercial supply in the future.
  • After completion of the required preclinical development, the material produced will be used for Immutep’s clinical trials of IMP761. Planning for further pre-clinical and clinical development is ongoing.
  • IMP761, a preclinical candidate for autoimmune diseases is an immunosuppressive agonist antibody to LAG-3. It has been tested in a Th1-driven autoimmune disease setting, oligoarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
  • Recently, IMMP reported good patient safety in efti triple combination study.
