Immutep in pact with Northway Biotech to manufacture IMP761
Dec. 16, 2021 6:33 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) has signed a Manufacturing Service Agreement (MSA) with Northway Biotech to manufacture IMP761 ahead of clinical testing.
- Under the agreement, Northway has already started developing a GMP-compliant manufacturing process of IMP761 and will manufacture the drug in large scale bioreactors.
- The work is undertaken at Northway’s Vilnius, Lithuania facility with the potential to expand the agreement to include further process scale up and cover commercial supply in the future.
- After completion of the required preclinical development, the material produced will be used for Immutep’s clinical trials of IMP761. Planning for further pre-clinical and clinical development is ongoing.
- IMP761, a preclinical candidate for autoimmune diseases is an immunosuppressive agonist antibody to LAG-3. It has been tested in a Th1-driven autoimmune disease setting, oligoarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
