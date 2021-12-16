Build Back Better? Biden's social spending stalls in the Senate
Dec. 16, 2021 6:37 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Democrats had been hoping to wrap up their roughly $2T social spending bill by the end of the year, but those efforts are faltering. The so-called "human infrastructure" package would cover areas like education, healthcare and climate change, and would need the support of all 50 members of the Senate Democratic caucus to pass. However, Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) is still not on board with the bill, saying "budget gimmicks hide the true cost" and it would temporarily fund programs that Democrats intend to later make permanent.
- Bigger picture: Manchin's stance is somewhat in line with the latest estimate from the Congressional Budget Office, which found that a 10-year "permanent Build Back Better" would increase the budget deficit by $2.75T. That finding, released last Friday, evaluated the effect of the spending plan on the deficit if - at the time when provisions would otherwise expire - Congress were to extend them for the remainder of the 10-year period. Political wrangling immediately ensued and lawmakers retreated back to party lines.
- "What we're talking about here is a fake CBO score that is not based on the actual bill that anybody is voting on," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing. "This was an ask - request by Senator Graham to score a bill that is not currently being debated."
- Outlook: President Biden has spoken with Manchin at least twice this week, though the two are still at loggerheads over the expanded child tax credit and other issues. Democrats also haven't solidified their opinion on the state and local tax deduction, and failure to pass the plan could have other long-term implications. The enhanced child tax credit will expire at the end of the year unless Congress extends it, while the developments could influence next year's midterm elections.