Matinas Bio gains 7% on DSMB approval to proceed with final cohort of MAT2203 trial
Dec. 16, 2021
- Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) perks up 7% premarket after announcing that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the EnACT trial has completed a prespecified review of the third cohort and unanimously recommended progression to the fourth and final cohort of MAT2203 (Oral Amphotericin B) study for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis.
- DSMB evaluated both safety and efficacy data.
- Enrollment in the next cohort, with 40 active-treatment patients, is expected to begin early Q1 2022.
- Data from third patient cohort confirm antifungal activity above pre-defined threshold target for success, while maintaining a desirable overall safety profile.
- The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to MAT2203 for the treatment of cryptococcosis.