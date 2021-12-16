Matinas Bio gains 7% on DSMB approval to proceed with final cohort of MAT2203 trial

  • Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) perks up 7% premarket after announcing that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the EnACT trial has completed a prespecified review of the third cohort and unanimously recommended progression to the fourth and final cohort of MAT2203 (Oral Amphotericin B) study for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis.
  • DSMB evaluated both safety and efficacy data.
  • Enrollment in the next cohort, with 40 active-treatment patients, is expected to begin early Q1 2022.
  • Data from third patient cohort confirm antifungal activity above pre-defined threshold target for success, while maintaining a desirable overall safety profile.
  • The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to MAT2203 for the treatment of cryptococcosis.
