Babcock & Wilcox jumps 3.5% on deal with Applied Blockchain
Dec. 16, 2021 6:57 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)APLDBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) jumps 3.5% as it inks a deal with Applied Blockchain to identify and explore opportunities to develop, supply, construct and operate baseload power and clean energy projects in the next three years to support cryptocurrency mining operations.
- These projects could result in up to 1.5 gigawatts of electrical generation capacity and will be a platform for using B&W’s solutions such as renewable waste-to-energy, BrightLoop carbon capture and hydrogen production, solar generation and long-duration energy storage to provide baseload power and clean energy to support Applied Blockchain’s power needs in North America.