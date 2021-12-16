Shopify rallies after Evercore ISI calls out +25% upside potential

Dec. 16, 2021 7:00 AM ET

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Evercore ISI upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to an Outperform rating after having it lined up at In Line.
  • Analyst Mark Mahaney says the stock is dislocated at 20% off their YTD highs and with a forward EV/sales multiple of 24X that is at a pre-pandemic level. Mahaney and team also view SHOP as one of the highest quality assets in their coverage, noting the 2021-2023 Revenue CAGR of 34% is the fastest among all the Mega and Large Cap coverage. Growth opportunities and option value are also called out.
  • Shares of SHOP are up 3.08% in premarket action to $1,410.26.
  • Evercore ISI assigns a price target of $1,770 to rep 29% upside potential and stand above the average Wall Street PT of $1,698.19.
