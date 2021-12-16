G1 Therapeutics ends co-promotion pact with Boehringer Ingelheim; expands sales force
Dec. 16, 2021 7:06 AM ET
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has strengthened its oncology sales team after ending its co-promotion agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for COSELA, a drug approved to reduce chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adults with small cell lung cancer.
- G1 (GTHX) has decided to hire additional 20 sales personnel, increasing the total number of employees in the oncology sales team to 31. “The expansion will allow G1 to target all accounts to accelerate sales activities and help maximize the adoption of COSELA (trilaciclib),” the company added.
- Meanwhile, G1 (GTHX) and Boehringer Ingelheim have both agreed to terminate the co-promotion agreement for COSELA, effective March 2022. Per the terms, until March 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim will continue to receive reduced payments on net sales of COSELA for patients with ES-SCLC in the U.S.
- “We have already hired 13 of these field-based professionals, deployed seven, and expect to have the full team of 34 in place and deployed by mid-February 2022,” G1’s (GTHX) Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Perry, remarked.
- In Q3 2021, COSELA netted $3.6M in sales for the company.