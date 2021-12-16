France shuts down nuclear plants - gas and power prices shatter records
- During routine maintenance, Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) ("EDF") found pipe defects on the safety injection systems for two nuclear facilities; both are shut down awaiting repair.
- Two additional reactors, using the same technology, will be shut down briefly later this month for inspection.
- As a result of the outages, EDF has revised 2021 annual EBITDA guidance from "more than 17.7b euros" to "17.5b - 18.0b euros."
- Although 2021 guidance was effectively unchanged, shares fell as much as 13% in European trading, as investors weight the impact of lingering outages on 2022 performance.
- With yet another source of energy offline, European natural gas for January delivery continues its relentless march higher; prices now reaching $44 / mmbtu, Europeans will pay 900% more for natural gas in January 2022 than January 2021.
- In the US, where natural gas prices have risen almost 50% year over year, consumers are paying less than $4 / mmbtu
- This price dynamic creates an opportunity for liquified natural gas producers with assets in the US like Cheniere (NYSE:LNG), Total (NYSE:TTE) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), who can source gas in the US at $4, transport it to Europe, and sell it for $44.
- French month ahead electricity prices for January have risen to ~$620 / mwh on the back of the EDF news, compared to average power prices in the US at ~$100 / mwh.
- With Europe in the midst of an energy crisis, all eyes turn to Russian gas (OTCPK:OGZPY), as consumers look for a reprieve while the Continent begins its energy transition.