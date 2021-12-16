MoneyLion agrees to acquire Even Financial for $440M, sees accretion
Dec. 16, 2021 7:38 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML), ML.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) to acquire Even Financial to accelerate its mission of providing financial access and advice to hardworking Americans for total purchase price of up to $440M, using a convertible financing structure that values MoneyLion at its initial public listing price of $10 per share.
- The total consideration comprises of $360M upfront payment ($15M in cash and $345M in preferred shares that are convertible into 34.5M MoneyLion common shares at $10/share) and on achievement of certain revenue targets, a potential earn-out of up to $80M, payable up to 8M in preferred shares valued at $10 per share.
- Founded in 2014, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers.
- Even’s investors include Goldman Sachs, American Express Ventures, SoFi, F-Prime Capital, MassMutual Ventures, LendingClub, Canaan Partners, and GreatPoint Ventures.
- Even’s embedded finance marketplace and infrastructure provide MoneyLion (ML) with best-in-class distribution capabilities and a growing network of over 900 partners.
- The acquisition also expands MoneyLion’s addressable market, extends the reach of its own products, diversifies its revenue mix, and furthers MoneyLion’s ambition to be the premier financial super app for hardworking Americans.
- Acquisition expected to be accretive to MoneyLion’s 2022 earnings
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
- Shares are up 4.9% PM.