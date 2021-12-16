AT&T upgraded to overweight at Morgan Stanley, valuation is now 'attractive'

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) is getting an upgrade at Morgan Stanley to overweight, as the research firm believes the steep sell-off in shares is overdone and there should be some optimism as the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal gets closer to fruition.
  • Analyst Simon Flannery boosted his rating to overweight from equal-weight, as "the recent underperformance has driven valuations to attractive levels." However, he lowered his price target to $28, down from $32.
  • Flannery points to three catalysts for AT&T (T) to drive the upgrade: a "solid" financial and operating outlook; attractive absolute and relative valuation; and the WarnerMedia/Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) merger, which is expected to happen by mid-2022.
  • AT&T (T) is growing wireless services revenue at 4.6% year-over-year, on strong postpaid phone adds, aided by "aggressive" retention offers to lower churn and FirstNet.
  • WarnerMedia continues to see benefits from "strong" HBO Max momentum and a rebound in the advertising market, while AT&T (T) as a whole is expected to grow revenue and EBITDA in the fourth-quarter, up from the third-quarter, while keeping margins at the same levels, due to the $6 billion cost cutting program.
  • AT&T (T) shares are up slightly more than 1% to $22.47 and have declined nearly 25% year-to-date.
  • Nonetheless, Flannery said T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is still the top telecom services pick next year, as 2022 is "set to be a pivotal year as the company seeks to largely complete the 5G network upgrade, Sprint integration, and synergy realization, with improving credit trends setting the stage for the possibility of a major buyback program to launch as early as [second half 2022]."
  • On Tuesday, Citigroup said that the combined WarnerMedia (T) and Discovery (DISCA) could double in value, as there will be enough scale and free cash flow in the company emerging to de-lever and still "aggressively" invest in direct-to-consumer content.
