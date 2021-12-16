ECB will slow emergency asset purchases in Q1, keeps rates unchanged
Dec. 16, 2021 7:50 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The European Central Bank plans to slow the pace of its asset purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program in Q1 2022 from the prior quarter and will end net asset purchases under the PEPP at the end of March 2022.
- "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters," the central bank said in its statement.
- The ECB said monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term.
- It will also extend the reinvestment horizon for the program until at least the end of 2024. " In any case, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance," the central bank said in a statement.
- It's also reducing its asset purchases under its APP, asset purchase program. The bank's Governing Council decided on a monthly net purchase pace of €40B in Q2 and €30B in Q3 under the APP. From October 2022 onwards, it will maintain net asset purchases under the program at a monthly pace of €20B for "as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates."
- Key interest rates remain unchanged. The policymakers expect net purchases to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates. Currently, the rate on the main refinancing operations stand at 0%, on the marginal lending facility at 0.25%, and on the deposit facility at -0.50%.
- Earlier today, the Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 0.1%, due to the risk of rising inflation expectations.
- On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank quickened the pace of its asset purchase tapering plan and kept rates steady.