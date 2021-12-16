Dosing underway in Emergent Bio's Phase 1 study of influenza vaccine candidate

Dec. 16, 2021 7:51 AM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announces the first participant dosed in its phase 1 study, EBS-UFV-001, evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of investigational universal influenza vaccine candidate.
  • This current version of Emergent’s universal influenza vaccine candidate contains multiple components intended to induce broad and supra-seasonal immunity against influenza A viruses.
  • The dose-escalation study will evaluate the vaccine candidate at two dose levels and two schedules in 60 healthy adult individuals aged 18 to 45. This phase 1 study, being conducted in Australia, is fully funded by Emergent.
