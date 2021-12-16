Kymera discloses new development program ahead of its first R&D Day
Dec. 16, 2021 7:53 AM ETKymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- As the company prepares to hold its first R&D Day event today, Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced the addition of its newest development candidate, KT-253, targeted at liquid and solid tumors.
- KT-253, a selective degrader of MDM2, has the potential to become a best-in-class P53 stabilizer, the company said, noting that more than 50% of tumors harbor wild-type p53. An IND filing for KT-253 is expected in 2022.
- Kymera (KYMR) also disclosed data from the first four multiple ascending dose cohorts in a Phase 1 trial for KT-474 (IRAK4). The results generated from 48 healthy volunteers who received the experimental therapy at doses ranging from 25 to 200 mg indicate “potent, marked IRAK4 reduction in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC),” the company said.
- At the highest dose level of 200 mg, the mean IRAK4 levels dropped to the near lower limit of quantitation (LLOQ) of the assay by the final day of dosing on Day 14, Kymera (KYMR) added.
- The company also unveiled its five-year vision through 2026 with plans for eight or more clinical-stage programs across different disease areas that will include at least one new IND per year.
- Read: Late November, Kymera (KYMR) announced FDA signoff to begin a Phase 1 study for IRAKIMiD degrader, KT-413 for relapsed/refractory B cell lymphomas.