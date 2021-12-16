Magna International rallies after bull call from Wells Fargo
Dec. 16, 2021 7:55 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wells Fargo upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to an Overweight rating as it points to 2021 headwinds that could flip to 2022 tailwinds.
- Analyst Colin Langan says 52% of MGA sales are with Volkswagen, GM, Ford and Mercedes, which collectively saw sales fall 9% in 2021 in a flat global market. It is noted that when those sales improve in 2022 it will be for some of MGA's most profitable vehicles that it supplies. MGA is said to screen among the best of suppliers on customer, geographic and platform mix into 2022. The company is also thought to have an upside surprise with commodity costs ahead.
- The firm tags MGA with a price target of $93, which is 6X the 2022 EBITDA estimate.
- Shares of Magna International (MGA) are up 2.37% premarket to $79.54.
