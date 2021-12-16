Turning Point Brands names Yavor Efremov as CEO

Dec. 16, 2021 8:15 AM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) appoints Yavor Efremov as CEO and President, effective January 11, 2022 succeeding Larry Wexler,
  • Mr. Wexler will retire in January following 18 years at TPB and will remain on the Board of Directors and serve as a consultant to the Company following his retirement.
  • Prior to joining Turning Point Brands, Mr. Efremov served as the CEO of Motorsport Network.

  • This planned succession brings a seasoned executive with extensive operating and M&A experience to the company as it embraces Its next growth phase.

  • The company expects 2021 revenue and EBITDA to be towards the higher end of previously communicated guidance.

