Lear Corporation dips after Wells Fargo turns cautious on valuation

Dec. 16, 2021 8:02 AM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo downgrades Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to Equal Weight from Overweight on a call tied to valuation with the auto supplier's strong margin recovery already priced in.
  • Analyst Colin Langan: "We see the 2022 production recovery and related margin expansion as already reflected in consensus. Our 2022E EPS of $15.00 is below consensus of $15.40. The stock is trading at ~6.5x 2022E EBITDA, which is consistent with its 5-year avg. and above its 10-year avg. of 5.2x. Further multiple expansion likely depends on further wins in e-powertrain or high voltage systems, yet we are cautious given the large number of suppliers entering this space."
  • Shares of Lear are down 0.49% premarket to $181.45.
  • See all the valuation metrics on Lear Corporation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.