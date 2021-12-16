Lear Corporation dips after Wells Fargo turns cautious on valuation
Dec. 16, 2021 8:02 AM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo downgrades Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to Equal Weight from Overweight on a call tied to valuation with the auto supplier's strong margin recovery already priced in.
- Analyst Colin Langan: "We see the 2022 production recovery and related margin expansion as already reflected in consensus. Our 2022E EPS of $15.00 is below consensus of $15.40. The stock is trading at ~6.5x 2022E EBITDA, which is consistent with its 5-year avg. and above its 10-year avg. of 5.2x. Further multiple expansion likely depends on further wins in e-powertrain or high voltage systems, yet we are cautious given the large number of suppliers entering this space."
- Shares of Lear are down 0.49% premarket to $181.45.
