Aptinyx commences Phase 2b study of NYX-783 in patients with PTSD

Dec. 16, 2021

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) has initiated a Phase 2b study evaluating 50 mg QD of NYX-783 in 300 patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
  • The company anticipates reporting data from the Phase 2b study in H2 2023.
  • The NYX-783 Phase 2b PTSD program will consist of two separate studies at two dose levels: 50 mg and 150 mg, each enrolling ~300 patients.
  • The primary efficacy endpoint of each study will be the change from baseline in the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for the DSM-5 (CAPS-5) Total score.
  • Key secondary endpoints in both studies will include various measures of global impression of severity and improvement (CGI-S, CGI-I, PGI-S, PGI-I).
