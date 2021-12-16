Quipt Home Medical provides Q4 prelim revenues, business updates

Dec. 16, 2021 8:12 AM ETQuipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) reported record prelim Q4 and a business update with respect to recent announcements.
  • Revenue is seen ranging between $27.6 and $28.1M while adj. EBITDA to be between $5.3 and $5.6M; analysts consensus estimates for revenue is seen at $28.13M (+44.6% Y/Y).
  • As of Sep.30, 2021, cash and equivalents stood at $34.6M.
  • The company is reiterating it outlook for its annual run-rate revenue by the end of CY22 to be $180-$190M with $38-$43M in Adj. EBITDA.
  • On Oct.1, the company acquired a business with operations in Mississippi reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of ~$2.7M, anticipated $0.5M in adj. EBITDA post integration, and 4K active patients.
  • On Nov.1, the company acquired a business with operations in Central Illinois reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of ~$2.5M, anticipated $0.6M in adj. EBITDA post integration, and 3.7K active patients.
  • In mid-November, the company acquired an arm's length private respiratory care company, a privately held biomedical services company, with operations in the Southeastern U.S. and an arm's length private comprehensive respiratory care company within the long-term care setting.
  • Shares trading 1.4% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.