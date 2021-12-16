Quipt Home Medical provides Q4 prelim revenues, business updates
Dec. 16, 2021 8:12 AM ETQuipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) reported record prelim Q4 and a business update with respect to recent announcements.
- Revenue is seen ranging between $27.6 and $28.1M while adj. EBITDA to be between $5.3 and $5.6M; analysts consensus estimates for revenue is seen at $28.13M (+44.6% Y/Y).
- As of Sep.30, 2021, cash and equivalents stood at $34.6M.
- The company is reiterating it outlook for its annual run-rate revenue by the end of CY22 to be $180-$190M with $38-$43M in Adj. EBITDA.
- On Oct.1, the company acquired a business with operations in Mississippi reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of ~$2.7M, anticipated $0.5M in adj. EBITDA post integration, and 4K active patients.
- On Nov.1, the company acquired a business with operations in Central Illinois reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of ~$2.5M, anticipated $0.6M in adj. EBITDA post integration, and 3.7K active patients.
- In mid-November, the company acquired an arm's length private respiratory care company, a privately held biomedical services company, with operations in the Southeastern U.S. and an arm's length private comprehensive respiratory care company within the long-term care setting.
- Shares trading 1.4% down premarket