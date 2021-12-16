Histogen slumps on $3.5M private placement
Dec. 16, 2021 8:19 AM ETHistogen Inc. (HSTO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) has announced a private placement of 8,235,297 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 8,235,297 shares of common stock.
- The securities are being issued at a purchase price of $0.425 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to Histogen of ~$3.5M.
- The warrants can be exercised at $0.425 per share of common stock, from six months and one day following the date of issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.
- The issuance is expected to close on on or about December 20, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- HSTO down 10.59% pre-market