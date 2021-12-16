Toast pops after Morgan Stanley points to more than 50% upside potential

Dec. 16, 2021

Toast pops after Morgan Stanley points to more than 50% upside potential

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley upgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to an Overweight rating as it points to a strong setup for 2022.
  • Investors are seen having a compelling opportunity to invest in a high quality, rapidly growing asset, addressing a large market. Specifically, TOST is noted to be gaining market share, with several powerful growth vectors set to support durable growth and a conservative forward model well positioned for positive estimate revisions.
  • Analyst Josh Baer's TOST breakdown: "Toast's market share winning, end-to-end restaurant platform is well positioned for rapid scaling, w/ several powerful growth vectors & a conservative model, setting the table for outperformance."
  • The firm gives TOST a price target of $53 to rep more than 58% upside from yesterday's close.
  • Shares of Toast (TOST) are up 7.24% premarket to $35.85 vs. the post-IPO range of $30.85 to $69.93.
