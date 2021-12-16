Robinhood rated Underperform at BofA on COVID tailwind reversal
Dec. 16, 2021 8:22 AM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) initiates coverage of Robinhood Markets (HOOD) with an Underperform rating, as he thinks the market isn't accounting for the reversal of COVID-19-related tailwinds, its overstated growth trajectory, and regulatory risks to its payment for order flow model.
- Still, the analyst forecasts strong growth in the future for Robinhood (HOOD).
- In the nearer term, though, he expects growth will be harder to come by. The stock and crypto trading app already has 23M accounts against a population of 66M adults in the U.S. aged 20-34, its target market.
- Siegenthaler sees potential for regulatory restrictions on payment for order flow, which currently generates 70-80% of Robinhood's (HOOD) revenue. In addition, regulators may take action in crypto as well, due to the "ease at which digital wallets can accelerate the velocity of money in and out of brokerage accounts."
- Key positives are digital wallet launch, expansion of crypto coins, and IRA introduction, and the potential for Robinhood to benefit as its users accumulate wealth (average account size is only ~$4,000).
- The Underperform rating contrasts with SA Authors' average rating of Neutral (3 Bullish, 5 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish) and average Wall Street rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 6 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
