Twist Bioscience in pact with Sosei for antibodies targeting G protein-coupled receptors

Dec. 16, 2021 8:24 AM ETSosei Group Corporation (SOLTF), TWSTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Solution Concept with Handshake on Chalkboard Background

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sosei Group Corporation (OTCPK:SOLTF) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) announced a strategic partnership to identify therapeutic antibodies against G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR).
  • Per the terms, Sosei Heptares’ proprietary StaR (stabilized receptor) platform technology will be used to isolate and stabilize the GPCR target proteins identified by the Tokyo-based company.
  • While Sosei Heptares will own exclusive full global rights to develop and commercialize any antibody leads of interest, Twist (TWST) will receive an upfront payment in addition to milestone payments and ongoing R&D costs. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
  • “We believe that by leveraging our target class specific GPCR antibody library along with our discovery and optimization capabilities, we will identify key antibody leads for further development by Sosei Heptares,” Twist (TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust remarked.
  • Twist’s (TWST) partnership with Sosei comes months after it decided to acquire Abveris, a closely held company for in vivo antibody discovery services.
