DocuSign downgraded at Morgan Stanley as Q3 results 'altered' the thesis
Dec. 16, 2021 8:28 AM ETDocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor20 Comments
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are falling more than 2% after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating to equal-weight, citing poor third-quarter results that altered the firm's thesis "around the durability of growth."
- Analyst Stan Zlotsky also cut the price target to $165 on DocuSign (DOCU), and while he acknowledges that the company's management is making the "right moves to refocus on the pre-pandemic basics of selling, it likely takes time to build that pipeline and convert into growth."
- DocuSign (DOCU) shares are currently trading at $147.99 and have fallen more than 32% year-to-date, including a 43% drop in the last month.
- Zlotsky notes that DocuSign (DOCU) benefited from an "easy selling environment" in the early days of the pandemic and when combined with rapid hiting, the sales people were "'picking up the low-hanging fruit' of large renewals within existing customers driven by increased usage, as well as low-friction selling into new customers needing to quickly stand up solutions to pivot in a remote working environment."
- Going forward, DocuSign (DOCU) is going to use its pre-COVID selling plan, but Zlotsky notes this plan is likely to take time and as such, it'll be some time before the stock reflects the benefits.
- If DocuSign (DOCU) is able to get its execution faster than expected, shares could start to reflect the 30% revenue growth it had seen previously and approach the firm's $261 bull case.
- Last week, DocuSign (DOCU) CEO Daniel Springer purchased 33,675 of its shares, worth approximately $4.8 million.