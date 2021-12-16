Eli Lilly price target upped at Cantor following new closing high; sees 22% upside
Dec. 16, 2021 8:32 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $335 from $315 (~22% upside based on yesterday's close) after the company issued an upbeat revenue forecast for 2022.
- The robust 2022 guidance, continued margin expansion and near-term/longer-term pipeline opportunities, support our positive investment thesis on the stock," writes analyst Louise Chen.
- She believes that the company is entering a period of earnings growth that will continue through 2030 supported by the launches of best-in-class therapies including donanemab for Alzheimer's disease, tirzepatide for diabetes, pirtubrutinib (LOXO-305) for leukemia and lymphomas, and other early-stage candidates.
- Chen says that results from a head-to-head study of donanemab against Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Aduhelm (aducanumab) measuring amyloid plaque clearance expected in 2H 2022 is a key catalyst for the company.
