AGCO announces 2.9% equity investment in Greeneye Technology

Dec. 16, 2021 8:28 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Taking care of the Crop. Aerial view of a Tractor fertilizing a cultivated agricultural field.

Daniel Balakov/iStock via Getty Images

  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has made a 2.9% equity investment in Greeneye Technology, which specializes in smart farming solutions for precision spraying.
  • Greeneye uses artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to transform the pest control process in agriculture. Its proprietary AI-enabled precision spraying system is said to detect and spray individual weeds, which is designed to significantly reduce herbicide usage compared to standard broadcast spraying.
  • AGCO's CEO Eric Hansotia commented, "Our investment in Greeneye Technology complements AGCO’s farmer-first strategy, which has been designed to deliver industry-leading smart farming solutions that improve our customer’s net farm income."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.