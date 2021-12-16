AGCO announces 2.9% equity investment in Greeneye Technology
Dec. 16, 2021 8:28 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has made a 2.9% equity investment in Greeneye Technology, which specializes in smart farming solutions for precision spraying.
- Greeneye uses artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to transform the pest control process in agriculture. Its proprietary AI-enabled precision spraying system is said to detect and spray individual weeds, which is designed to significantly reduce herbicide usage compared to standard broadcast spraying.
- AGCO's CEO Eric Hansotia commented, "Our investment in Greeneye Technology complements AGCO’s farmer-first strategy, which has been designed to deliver industry-leading smart farming solutions that improve our customer’s net farm income."