Initial jobless claims up 18K to 206K

Dec. 16, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

Application for benefits

KLH49/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: +18K to 206K vs. 200K consensus and 188K prior (revised from 184K).
  • 4-week moving average was 203.75K, a decrease of 16K from the previous week's revised average; reaches lowest level since Nov. 15, 1969.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.4% for the week ended Dec. 4, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 267,509 in the week ended Dec. 11, an decrease of 16,426 (or 5.8%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 34,989 (or 12.3%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.845M vs. 1.936M prior and 1.999M consensus.
