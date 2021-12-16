UWM Holdings stock gains after upgrade to Outperform at Wedbush

  • Shares of UWM Holdings climb nearly 5% in pre-market trading after Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey upgrades the stock to Outperform from Neutral.
  • UWMC's plunge on Wednesday justifies an "attractive entry point" for investors looking to build a position, Coffey writes in a note to clients. The stock has a poorly rated Momentum Grade, and it's down 43% Y/Y.
  • Still, "the company will see some drop-off in origination volumes in-line with the overall decline in the residential origination market, but also see some uplift in gain on sale and overall origination volumes," the analyst writes.
  • Expects the company's serving portfolio net returns to improve in 2022.
  • Lowers price target to $8.00 per share from $8.75, implying 28.6% upside from Wednesday's close; derived from valuing shares at 9.1x 2023 earnings per share.
  • The Outperform rating disagrees with the Bearish Quant Rating, which has stood at Neutral for the majority of the past year.
  • Towards the end of June, UWM Holdings was initiated at Jefferies with a Hold rating.
