Target is on watch after Gordon Haskett lowers holiday quarter expectations
Dec. 16, 2021 8:36 AM ET Target Corporation (TGT)
- Gordon Haskett downgrades Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to Hold-rated from Buy-rated after pointing to some choppiness with foot traffic in late November and early December. The surprise read on traffic increases concerns over Target hitting the high expectations for comparable sales growth this holiday quarter.
- Analyst Chuck Grom's number crunching: "In the near term, we are lowering our 4Q21 SSS estimate from +11.0% to +8.0% versus the company's HSD-LDD guide and the Street at +10.8%, with EPS moving lower from $2.80 to $2.48. Looking out to FY22, we are lowering EPS from $13.45 to $12.50, incorporating a slightly lower comp estimate (+1.0% vs. +2.0%) and 50 basis points of EBIT Margin degradation to 7.5% (versus Street at 7.9%) as near-term GPM headwinds."
- Gordon Haskett drops its price target on TGT to $250 from $310, which works out to 20X the new 2022 EPS estimate.
- Shares of TGT are up 0.57% premarket to $238.00.
